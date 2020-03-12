Home

Michael Ely Cryder

Michael Ely Cryder Obituary
Michael Ely Cryder

Born: July 6, 1935

Died: March 1, 2020

Michael Ely Cryder, age 84 of Memphis, TN passed away at his residence on March 1, 2020.

Mike was born on July 6, 1935 in Morris. He was a graduate of Morris Community High School. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army.

Mike retired from General Adjustment Bureau after 32 years.

Mike enjoyed boating, gardening, cooking, and entertaining his family, especially on holidays. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

He is survived by his sons Michael (Joan) Cryder and Mark (Terri) Cryder; grandchildren Erika and Jordan Cryder; and great-grandchild Addison Narwick.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Maybell (Ely) Cryder; his wife Bonnie (Fruland) Cryder; daughter Sara Cryder and sister Cylinda (Cryder) Thompson.

As Michael wished, cremation rights have been accorded. No service will be held.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2020
