Michael L. Purkey
Born: August 22, 1950; in Kankakee, IL
Died: September 6, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Michael L. "Purk" Purkey, age 69, of Coal City, IL. passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born August 22, 1950 in Kankakee, IL. to Neil and Eileen (nee Skinner) Purkey. He grew up in the Kankakee area, graduating from Bradley - Bourbonnais Community High School. Purk married LaVonne "Bonnie" Purkey on February 15, 1989 in Lake Tahoe, NV. He worked for AT&T as a Custom System Technician, retiring after 41 years.
Purk had many interests, but his true passion was aviation. He earned his pilot's license, enjoyed flying to visit family and at one time even built his own plane. He and Bonnie traveled to Reno every year to see the National Air Races and made great friends there who they named their "Reno Family". He was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox. He played baseball most of his life, coached Little League and later played with the After 40 League". Purk's most important interest, though, was his family. He was devoted to his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the kids and grandkids in their sports and activities and taking them on rides on the pontoon.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Bonnie; his daughters Holly ( Michael) McDaniel of Coal City, Shannon Purkey of Streamwood, IL., and Katie (Carl) Farris of Streator, IL.; his son Michael (Jennie) Purkey of Richmond, VA.; his grandchildren, Lindsey VanWinsen, Timothy VanWinsen Jr., Michael McDaniel, Zachary Garza, Donovan Thompson, Sapphire Farris, Genevieve Farris, Edward Farris, Malcolm Farris, Caiden Purkey and Triston Purkey; his great-grandchildren, Landon VanWinsen, Jameson Schell, Adelynn Armour and Brayden VanWinsen; his sister Cheryl (Robert) Adams of St. Anne, IL.; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jean Orr of Rockdale, IL., Jerry (Jackie) Siebersma of Coal City, Linda (Tom) Adams of Wilmington, IL. and Dennis (Diane) Siebersma of Coal City as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416 with
"Memories of Purk" being shared at 7:00 pm.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019