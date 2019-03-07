Michael Sohan



Born: September 9, 1965; in Morris, IL



Died: March 5, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Michael "Mike" Sohan, 53, of Verona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born September 9, 1965 in Morris, the son of Richard Sohan and Carole Moran Sohan.



Mike was raised and educated in Morris, graduating from Morris High School with the Class of '83. Following high school, he attended Joliet Junior College. Mike was employed with Alumax for 10 years, then for Reichhold Chemical as an electric and instrument technician for 24 years. He married Heather Carr on October 30, 1993.



He enjoyed travel, hunting, shooting and being a great father figure to many. Mike was passionate about helping family and friends with whatever they needed. A member of the First Christian Church of Morris, his faith was very important.



Survived by his wife, Heather; son, Luke (Angel) and daughter, Haley; and special friends, Ryan and Sara Kowalczyk and their son, Liam; also survived by his siblings, Rebecca McComb of Morris, John Sohan and Deborah Sohan, both of Mazon; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service for Mike will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Morris with Pastor Scott Zorn officiating. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the family for an educational fund or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary