Michael Wayne Walls
Born: July 7, 1954
Died: December 19, 2019
Michael Wayne Walls, 65, of Morris, passed away at home Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He was born July 7, 1954 in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of Theada (Strong) Walls and the late A L Walls.
Raised and educated in Paducah, Michael graduated from McCracken High School. He served with the United States Navy from 1972-1982. He married Melissa Brown June 16, 1994.
Michael worked for various contractors in the nuclear power plant industry across the country, eventually working for Exelon at Dresden Power Plant from 1991 until 2017. He enjoyed bowling with a local league and was a computer gamer.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; mother, Theada, of Lebanon TN; children: Michael Joseph Walls of Virginia Beach, VA; Jennifer (Kurt) Bearchum of Benton City, WA; Stephanie (Tony) Mwesigwa of Richmond, VA, Nicholas Davis of Morris, Ryan (Priscilla) Davis of Hobart, IN, and Trevor Davis of Morris; grandchildren: Deanna, William, and Katie Bearchum; Christian Mwesigwa; MacKenzie Brockman; and Skylar Davis. Two brothers, Pat Walls and Tim (Belinda) Walls; one sister, Tammy (Charlie) Bryan, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his father, A L.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Michael's Life will immediately follow, officiated by Celebrant Carol Walker. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in Kentucky.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to a recipient of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL.
For further information please visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019