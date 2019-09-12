|
|
Perseverance, self-sacrifice, and a smile that lit up a room are just a few things for which Norma "Joyce" Lindamood (Decker), was best known. Joyce peacefully passed away on September 10, 2019 with her children at her side. She was just ten days shy of her 78th birthday having been born on September 20, 1941.
Joyce was a family caregiver and always put her family's needs before her own. She was a true servant leader and instilled in her children and grandchildren a keen sense of duty towards family and in doing the right thing even when it's the hardest thing to do.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of Morris, IL until the last two years of her life where she resided near her children and grandchildren in Washington, DC. Joyce graduated from Morris Community High School in 1959 and thereafter from the Rockford School of Business.
In 1970 she married Marc Lindamood of Wilmington, IL. They raised three children and Joyce shared with them her love of reading and taught them to love with all their heart, to obey the Golden Rule, to read directions, and when faced with tasks one didn't want to do -- to tackle the hardest thing first and to not procrastinate.
Throughout her career, Joyce worked in the accounting field and served as the business manager for Opal's Furniture Store a store owned and operated by her parents, Opal and Alfred Decker. In her later years, Joyce retired from the Grundy County Courthouse after serving 14 years as a deputy recorder.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, her granddaughter, Abigail and her nephew, Stuart Decker. She is survived by her three adoring children, Carol Lindamood Harlow (her husband, Richard, and son, Chase), Alex Lindamood, and Diane Lindamood (her five children; Leonard, Max (Veronica), Leah, Lily, and Daniel), her brother Norman Decker, and her niece Madeline Decker.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, Illinois. Visitation begins at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. She will be interred the following day in Dongola, Illinois. Her family invites all that knew her to attend and share their memories.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019