|
|
Norman D. Duvall
Norman D. Duvall, age 72, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Norman is survived by his brother; George (Betty) Duvall; his nieces, Hazel (Stuart) Anderson, Rachael Duvall, Debbie Beldon, Kim Duvall, Stephanie Duvall and Leann Goodwin. Also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest (Ione) Duvall; his brother, John Duvall and his sister Alice (Elmer) Kahler.
Norman D. Duvall born December 13, 1946 in Joliet, Illinois. Went to Minooka Grade School. In 1960 Interstate 80 went thru the middle of the Minooka farm and the family moved to Seneca, Illinois. Norman graduated from Seneca High School with the class of 1965. Before graduating from high School Norman went to work for WCSJ-AM radio in Morris, where he worked until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in August 1966. He served with an Engineer Group in Germany and was honorably discharged in August of 1968.
He then went to work for WRCO AM-FM in Richland Center, Wisconsin until 1969 when he enrolled in Southern Illinois University. He graduated with a BA in Radio and Television in 1973. He then gained employment with Ortho X-Ray Division, a subsidiary of Peltier Glass Company in Ottawa, Illinois. He traveled extensively around the United States as part of his job responsibilities while working for Ortho X-Ray. When the company was sold to a competing company near Washingtion, DC
He left the company despite being offered a position with the new company in Washington D.C.
Norman went back to work in radio for WKKD FM in Aurora, Illinois. A few years later he returned to WCSJ AM-FM in Morris until he gained employment with Northern Petro Chemical Company where he worked for the next 22 years. After several company name changes, and changes in ownership Norman accepted an early retirement offer. He spent the next few years helping care for his elderly mother who had suffered a stroke until her passing, then later for an older sister until her passing. In the interium he returned to work part-time for WCSJ AM-FM and WIDK FM until his passing from an Esophageal Adenocarcinoma.
Norman loved to travel and visited many different areas of the United States repeatedly. Often attending Air Shows in different parts of the US, and for a time frequently went to the Air Races in Reno, Nevada every September. He also frequented the Oshkosh Air Show faithfully for a couple of decades. Warbirds from WWII, Korea and Vietnam were always favorties. He enjoyed photography and had an extensive collection of photographs taken at the various Air Shows he attended around the US. He saw the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds military flight demonstration teams on many occasions. He also attended and greatly enjoyed the Morris Air Show every time it was held. Cruise Night in Morris was also a favorite time to reminisce and get reaquatinted with old friends.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Marseilles American Legion Auxiliary Post 235.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2019