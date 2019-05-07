Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Resources
More Obituaries for Nova Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nova Loveta Ferguson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nova Loveta Ferguson Obituary
Nova Loveta Ferguson

Born: August 12, 1934

Died: May 6, 2019

Nova Loveta Ferguson, 84, of Morris, passed away at home Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born August 12, 1934 in Camp Dix, KY, the daughter of the late Lloyd V. and Lena (Stafford) Fannin.

She married Clifford "Bud" Ferguson who preceded her in death in 1993.

Nova worked for local businesses including Saratoga Inn and Echo Lanes, and retired from McKesson Pharmaceutical Distribution after working there for many years.

She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, bowling, and fishing, and taking trips to Vegas.

Survived by her son-in-law, Frank Carreno; grandchildren: Robert (Kim) George of Jacksonville, NC; Donna (Ryan) Schultz, Beth (Shawn) McGee, and Mike (Stevie) Carreno, all of Morris; great-grandchildren: Angelica Rosales, Erika Schultz, Makayla Munson, Linda and Adrianna Carreno; one great-great-grandchild, Adam Schultz; a sister, Sylvia Watkins; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fannin and Eleanor Fannin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; her parents, Lloyd and Lena; her daughter, Linda Carreno and her son, Buddy Knop; her brothers, Marvin Fannin and Vaughn Fannin.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Nova's Life will immediately follow at noon. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made in Nova's name to We Care of Grundy County.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now