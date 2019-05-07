Nova Loveta Ferguson



Born: August 12, 1934



Died: May 6, 2019



Nova Loveta Ferguson, 84, of Morris, passed away at home Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born August 12, 1934 in Camp Dix, KY, the daughter of the late Lloyd V. and Lena (Stafford) Fannin.



She married Clifford "Bud" Ferguson who preceded her in death in 1993.



Nova worked for local businesses including Saratoga Inn and Echo Lanes, and retired from McKesson Pharmaceutical Distribution after working there for many years.



She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, bowling, and fishing, and taking trips to Vegas.



Survived by her son-in-law, Frank Carreno; grandchildren: Robert (Kim) George of Jacksonville, NC; Donna (Ryan) Schultz, Beth (Shawn) McGee, and Mike (Stevie) Carreno, all of Morris; great-grandchildren: Angelica Rosales, Erika Schultz, Makayla Munson, Linda and Adrianna Carreno; one great-great-grandchild, Adam Schultz; a sister, Sylvia Watkins; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fannin and Eleanor Fannin.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; her parents, Lloyd and Lena; her daughter, Linda Carreno and her son, Buddy Knop; her brothers, Marvin Fannin and Vaughn Fannin.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Nova's Life will immediately follow at noon. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Preferred memorials may be made in Nova's name to We Care of Grundy County.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 7, 2019