Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Saratoga Cemetery
Morris, IL
Orville Gerald Mickelson

Orville Gerald Mickelson
Orville Gerald Mickelson

Born: September 14, 1936

Died: April 6, 2019

Orville Gerald Mickelson, 82, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Black Hawk Senior Residence.

Orville was born in Morris, Illinois on September 14, 1936 to Jonas and Mary (Mikkelson) Mickelson. He grew up in Lisbon, Illinois where as a teenager he worked on some of the neighbor's farms plowing the fields with teams of horses.

Orville entered the United States Army in 1959 and spent the next two years stationed in Germany, while there he enjoyed the local countryside and German beer. After returning from overseas he left the Army and entered the Army Reserves until his discharge in December of 1964.

Orville married Joan Ward in 1961 and they were blessed with one son, John Mickelson. They would divorce in 2017, but not until experiencing life's adventures for over 50 years.

Orville was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and trap and would rather be outside than in. He also was an avid gun, stamp and duck decoy collector. He would even carve his own decoys that were very popular with local hunters.

Orville enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers on television whenever he could.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Joan (Ward) Mickelson; his son, John (Donna) Mickelson of Avondale, Arizona; grandchildren, Corey (Ashley) Mickelson of Surprise, Arizona and Joseph (Mallory) Mickelson of Phoenix, Arizona; 2 great-granddaughters, Dorothy and Catherine; his sister, Marilyn (Bob) Erickson of Morris, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Dorothy (Fritz) Lund.

Funeral service and internment will be on May 29th at 1:00 pm at Saratoga Cemetery, Morris, Illinois with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard.

Schramka, Nitardy and Fruland funeral homes are assisting the family.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris is in charge of local arrangements. For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 23, 2019
