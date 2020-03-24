Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Owen Ray Ferguson

On March 19, 2020, Owen "Bud" Ray Ferguson, went to his eternal life in Heaven, peacefully in his sleep.

Born August 26, 1934, in El Dorado, Arkansas, he was a graduate of Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Arkansas. Bud served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, and was stationed at Great Lakes where he met Rosemary Baker. They were married on January 24, 1959.

Bud was an avid toy train collector and loved running them around on the track for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed old Westerns, the Andy Griffith Show, and chocolate, particularly large Hershey bars and M&Ms. In recent years, Bud enjoyed being called Owen since that is the name of one of his great-grandsons.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mattie Lee; his wife, Rosemary, in 1991; his siblings, Noel, Roy and Mike; and two great-grandchildren, Rayvain Pickens and Cheyenne Maggard.

He is survived by sisters, Virginia, Catherine and Dorothy; four children, Beth and her husband, David Baker of Willis, TX; Lisa, and her husband, James Benson of Morris, IL; Racheal, and her husband, Randy Martin of Moab, UT; and Sandi, and her husband, David Yarbrough of Navarre, FL; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Owen will be private for the immediate family and interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Morris Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020
