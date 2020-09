Parker Ray Brewster



Parker Ray Brewster, 90, of Seneca, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 .



Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Seneca.





