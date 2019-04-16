Patricia A. Brown



Born: October 2, 1943; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 6, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Patricia A. Brown, 75, of Morris, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



Born October 2, 1943 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Genevieve Storofos. She received her education in the schools of Chicago. She married Harold Brown on September 13, 1975 in Yorkville. They lived most of their married life in Morris and Florida.



She is survived by her children, Nicholas Young of Morris and Loretta (Thomas) Soresie of Dixon; three grandchildren, Desiree, Ricardo and Bryson; four great grandchildren.



Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Harold; one sister, Marie Knight.



She was a member of the Morris Moose Lodge and the Elks Club in Punta Gorda, Florida. Pat was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, loved watching the Hallmark channel, reading, crocheting and traveling.



Funeral services were held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Rev. Jim McGuire officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2019