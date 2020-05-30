Patricia Ann Knudson
Age 87, of Morris, IL, passed away Wednesday evening May 27, 2020 at home.
She was born June 23, 1932 in Marseilles, IL. to the late Agnes (Bublitz) and John Littlefair. Patricia was raised and educated in Minooka, IL where she graduated with the class of 1950 from Minooka Community High School. She then attended Siver Cross Hospital School of Nursing of Joliet, IL graduating in 1953. On October 4, 1953 she married Gerald R. Knudson at the Methodist Church in Minooka.
In addition to Gerald, her beloved husband of 67 years, she is also survived by her loving daughter Lynn Knudson (Emile) Schiff; dearest grandchildren Trevor and Alexis Schiff; nieces and nephews, Sandra (Gregory) Joiner, Cathy Whalen, Diane (Dr. Ted) Dastych and Larry (Denise) Johnson as well as several grand nieces and grand nephews. Patricia will also be missed by Sherri (Ray) Mason and their children, Rachel and Clifton whom she thought of as grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her beloved son, Douglas (1976); her parents; a sister, Diana Richards; two sisters-in-law, Margery Barnes and Virginia Johnson; niece, Sheila Eggers and nephew, Alan Richards.
Mrs. Knudson retired from the Medical Office of Dr. Mark Kijek in 1999, culminating a rewarding career as a Registered Nurse.
Patricia enjoyed visiting Lynn and her family in California, visiting with friends, local and elsewhere; crafting, needlework, reading and golfing.
She volunteered her time freely throughout the years for school organizations, church committees, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Morris Hospital Auxiliary, the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross and as a Sunday School teacher at MUMC.
Due to current conditions funeral services for Patricia will be private. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be announced when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to the Minooka United Methodist Church. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share your favorite memory or express your condolences.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 30, 2020.