Patricia Dianne Starks
(nee Gilbert)
Patricia Dianne Starks, age 84, of Mazon, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Pointe at Morris, surrounded by the love of her family. Patricia was born in Joliet, IL on October 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Louise (nee Gonnam) Gilbert. She attended Seneca High School, was a graduate of Mazon Township High School and attended the University of Illinois before marrying the love of her life, Darryl H. Starks, on December 5, 1953. They built a long life together, raising their five children, and enjoyed the last 17 years spending the winter months at their home in Arizona.
Patricia was actively engaged in her community. She spent several years working in the Physical Therapy Department at Morris Hospital, was the former owner of "The Ad Lib" gift shop in Mazon, was a secretary of the Grundy County Realtors Association, and enjoyed her work as an Auxiliary Hospice Member with Grundy County Community Hospice. She loved vacationing at The Dells with family and friends, playing bingo and any type of card game. Above everything, Patricia's true love was for her family; she shaped the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by her love and guidance.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Darryl H. Starks; her children, Laura (Lee) Miller of Verona, IL, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Starks of Skokie, IL, J. Mark (Sherry) Starks of Marseilles, IL, Jerald (Kristin) Starks of Bloomington, IL, and J. Paul (Cindy) Starks of Diamond, IL; her nine grandchildren, Lisa (Terry) Gass, Lindsey Miller, Daniel (Natalie) Starks, Jeremy, Rachel, James, Matthew, Adam, and Miranda Starks; two great-grandchildren, A.J. and Dalton Gass; and her many friends whom she regularly gathered together to play cards with.
A Memorial Gathering for Patricia Dianne Starks will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m., at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E McArdle Rd, Coal City, IL. Interment will be held privately by the family at Ward Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Arrangements have been handled under the care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 West Rt. 6 at Deerpath Rd., Morris, IL 60450. For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, 2019