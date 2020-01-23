|
|
Patricia Geraldyne Marr Galloway
Born: December 26, 1941; in Alton, IL
Died: January 20, 2020; in Cisne, IL
Patricia Geraldyne Marr (Hibner) Galloway, 78, of Cisne, IL, passed away at her home on Monday, January 20, 2020, after a long battle with Leukemia. She was surrounded by her close friends and family.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dwight Franklin Hibner Sr.; by their three children: Jennifer, Corrina, and Francis; her two brothers and a sister, JB Reynolds Marr, Lesley Edward Marr and JoAnna Marie Marr Franke; her father Lesley Reynolds Marr and mother Anna Elmina (Jones) Marr; and her second husband, Larry H. Jones.
She is survived by two sisters: Paula Denise Marr (Tim) of Morris, IL and Roberta Marr Cundiff (Jesse) of Oakwood, IL; one brother: David Wesley Marr (Donna) of Las Vegas, NV; and three children: Gregory Charles Hibner (Kim) of Ankeny, Iowa; Dwight Franklin Hibner, Jr. (Lisa) of Baton Rouge, LA; and Rebecca Louise Hibner Koelle (Doug) of Casa Grande, AZ along with nine beloved grandchildren, two great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews including a beloved niece and nephew she helped raise: Joycelyn Marr Elliot (David) of Fairfield, IL and Justin R. Denny of Morris, IL.
She is also survived by her husband, Larry H. Galloway, of Cisne, IL and three stepchildren: Kevin H. Galloway (LeAnn) of Dickson, TN; Kent Curtis Galloway of Shelbyville, IL and Karen Sue Galloway Seessongood of Princeton, IN and four step-grandchildren.
Patricia was born in Alton, IL on December 26, 1941, the fourth of seven children born to Lesley Reynolds Marr and Anna Elmina (Jones) Marr. She graduated with honors from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, IL, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Behavioral Psychology from Lewis University in Lockport, IL and continued her professional training by completing a Certificate in Chamber Management from Stanford University.
Patricia had a distinguished career managing her own executive search firm, Shield Services in Joliet, IL; and serving as the Chamber of Commerce Director in Morris, IL and the Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce President in Cypress, TX; and she provided career and job coaching through Workforce Solutions in Houston, TX. Serving others was her passion. In retirement she remained active as the manager of the Lakewood Flying Ducks Sporting Range in Cisne, IL and was involved in the tourism board. She and her current husband Larry attended Gunion Christian Church and enthusiastically participated in senior dances in the area, where they developed a large community of loving friends.
Patricia was a woman of faith, loyalty, integrity, and generosity of spirit. She adhered to the teachings of Jesus Christ: always helping others in need while giving both of herself and her financial resources. She was well-loved and cherished not only by her family, but by her many friends and acquaintances.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL. Visitation will be from 1 PM until the time of service. Memorials in Patricia's honor may be made to Gunion Christian Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020