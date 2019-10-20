|
Patricia L. Sanders
Born: July 9, 1950
Died: October 17, 2019
Patricia "Pat" L. Sanders, 69, of Morris, passed away at home Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born July 9, 1950 in Morris, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Renetta Rae (Stine) Dewey.
Pat worked at INR Beatty Lumber Company for 17 years as a bookkeeper. She was involved with Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts as Cub master and Den Leaders as well as numerous other positions. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Daughters of American Revolution, the Will/Grundy Genealogical Society, and the Minooka Quilt Guild.
She loved quilting, sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her husband of 50 years, John R. Sanders, Jr; three children: Richard (Jean) Sanders, Jennifer (Keith) Smith, and Scott Sanders; grandchildren: Sara Slinkman, Donovan Smith, Sophie and Kane Sanders; one sister, Sue (Eric) Sattersten; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Morris. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be at the church Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Larson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the First Baptist Church of Morris.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019