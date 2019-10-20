Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Morris
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Morris
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Sanders


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Sanders Obituary
Patricia L. Sanders

Born: July 9, 1950

Died: October 17, 2019

Patricia "Pat" L. Sanders, 69, of Morris, passed away at home Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born July 9, 1950 in Morris, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Renetta Rae (Stine) Dewey.

Pat worked at INR Beatty Lumber Company for 17 years as a bookkeeper. She was involved with Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts as Cub master and Den Leaders as well as numerous other positions. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Daughters of American Revolution, the Will/Grundy Genealogical Society, and the Minooka Quilt Guild.

She loved quilting, sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her husband of 50 years, John R. Sanders, Jr; three children: Richard (Jean) Sanders, Jennifer (Keith) Smith, and Scott Sanders; grandchildren: Sara Slinkman, Donovan Smith, Sophie and Kane Sanders; one sister, Sue (Eric) Sattersten; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Morris. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be at the church Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Larson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the First Baptist Church of Morris.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now