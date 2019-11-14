|
|
Patricia Mae (Hayes) Berkland
Born: March 4, 1945
Died: November 12, 2019
Patricia Mae (Hayes) Berkland, 74, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Philip Peterson of Stavanger Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca.
Pat was born on March 4, 1945, in Ottawa, to Raymond and Dorothy (Bowers) Hayes. On June 4, 1971, she married Russell Berkland of Seneca who preceded her in death in 1996.
She was employed by Ellis Hardware for over twenty years. Pat enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crafting. Celebrating holidays with her family and grandchildren was a treasured time for her.
She is survived by two daughters, Beth (Paul) Miller of Seneca and Niki (Charlie Baker) Berkland of Leland; two sons, Perry Shelton and Terry (Melinda) Shelton, both of Seneca; one step-daughter, Tracy (Bob) Ehnert of Port Charlotte, FL; one step-son, Rick (Kathy) Berkland of Seneca; eleven grandchildren, Tiffany Kripple, Jena Shelton, Travis and Brooke Miller, Jacey, Abbie, and Olivia Hallowell, Alyssa Highbaugh, Logan Berkland, Sandra Saavedra, and Samantha Russo; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Husted of Spruce Pine, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Ehnert; and one brother, Ronald Hayes.
Memorials may be directed to the .
