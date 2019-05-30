Patricia A. Martin



Patricia A. Martin, age 88 of Morris and formerly of Odell, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morris.



Born November 20, 1930 in Cullom, Illinois, Patricia Ann was the daughter of Dennis William and Agnes (Mahoney) Fraher. She was raised and educated in Cullom, as well as Odell; was a 1948 graduate of St. Paul High School, and went on to earn her degree in nursing from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Bloomington. Pat held employment with the Veteran's Administration and retired in 1995 from the William Fox Developmental Center in Dwight. On November 26, 1955, Patricia married William Vincent Martin in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Odell, and together they made a home and raised their family in Odell until moving to Morris in 1972.



Patricia was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also took great joy in later years bringing communion to the home bound. Pat belonged to Morris Country Club, and in addition to golfing, she enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Remembered as a woman of faith, it was only second to her family, which she cherished. Her grandchildren brought her great joy, and she was always proud to follow her grandkids in all of their activities.



Survivors include four children: Michael (Ann) Martin of Stamford, Connecticut and Sheila (Thomas) Riccolo, Mary (Terrence) O'Connor, and Bill (Meghan) Martin, all of Morris; seven grandchildren: Caroline Riccolo of Chicago, Peter Riccolo of Redlands, California, Sean Martin of Auburn, Alabama, Brendan Martin of Stamford, Connecticut, Caitlin (Ben Wollem) O'Connor of Silver Spring, Maryland, Eileen O'Connor of Queens, New York and Erin O'Connor of Chicago, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark W. Martin; brothers: Eugene Fraher, Robert Fraher, Donald Fraher and Raymond Fraher and one granddaughter, Regina Martin.



The family will receive friends for a visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 East Jackson Street in Morris on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.



Funeral services will follow on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Ed. Howe, C.R. Presiding.



A memorial luncheon will be held in the St. Angela Room of Immaculate Conception School immediately following the Mass, and burial will take place in St. Paul Cemetery in Odell after the luncheon.



Pallbearers will be: Peter Riccolo, Sean Martin, Brendan Martin, Thomas Fraher, Daniel Fraher and James Fraher.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Pat's memory to Immaculate Conception School, 505 E. North St., Morris, IL 60450 or to a charity of the donor's choosing.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Park Pointe and The Gardens for the wonderful care they have provided and continue to show to their family.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 30, 2019