Patrick Thomas Linden
Age 64, of Coal City, IL formerly of Villa Park, IL passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Age 64, of Coal City, IL formerly of Villa Park, IL passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.