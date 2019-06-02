Paul Kostal



Paul Kostal, 84, of Morris, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.



Born March 2, 1935 in Chicago, he was the son of Luis and Anastazie (Janacek) Kostal. He graduated from Farragut High School with the class of 1953. He married Mary Ann Rice on October 10, 1959 at the Methodist church in Little Prairie, Wisconsin. They lived for several years in North Riverside and moved to Morris in 1983. For over 40 years he was employed at RR Donnelley & Sons. He played semi pro hockey for the Hornets.



Paul is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; four children, Scott Kostal of Rice Lake, WI, Keith Kostal of Kankakee, Lee(Melissa) Kostal of Grand Rapids, MN and Jason (Cristyn) Kostal of Ransom; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Alexander and Morgan Kostal; brother-in-law, Arnold Rice of Morris.



He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.



Paul was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Morris Moose Lodge No. 967 and was a volunteer for the Morris Hospital driving the transportation van.



He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed painting, gardening, woodworking and making and repairing clocks.



Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Rev. Dr. Roy Backus officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.



Published in Morris Herald-News on June 2, 2019