Peggy Lou Jobe



Born: April 22, 1942



Died: June 17, 2020



Peggy Lou Jobe, 78, of Pittsburg, Missouri, met with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. At the time of her death, she was doing what she loved. Her death was unexpected. Peggy was born on April 22, 1942, in Erie, Kansas, the daughter of Louis Lydick Edwards and Anita Ellen Wooster Edwards. She was a graduate of Erie High School. On September 17, 1959, she married Donnie Eugene Jobe in Erie, Kansas. From 1966 until 1997, they made their home in Morris, Illinois. Peggy worked at Shabbona Middle School from the time it opened until 1997. She was one of the first cafeteria workers at the school. While living in Morris, Peggy was a member of First Christian Church, a Girl Scout Leader, helped with concession stands at Opdyke School, Upon retirement, Donnie and Peggy moved to Lake Pomme de Terre in Pittsburg, Missouri and became farmers. Peggy enjoyed outdoor life including fishing, hunting, farming and gardening. In addition, she was an avid seamstress, painter and crafter. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana, Missouri, where she was a member of the choir. She was also a member of the Pomme de Terre Community Choir.



Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donnie; one daughter, Teri Jobe Rakes (Rick Bell) Pittsburg, MO; two sons, Randy Jobe (Sue), Parsons, KS, and Rodney Jobe (Brenda), Divide, CO.; one sister, Rita Sexton, Buffalo, MO; two sisters-in-law, Dorles Edwards, Parsons, KS, and Mary Lou Hill (Robert), Coal City, IL; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale Eugene Jobe on June 6, 1961; and her brother, Gene Edwards.



Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home in Wheatland, MO is in charge of the arrangements. Service is planned for July 7, 2020, at Prairie Chapel, 20414 Highway 65, Urbana, Missouri 65767.



Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in Erie, KS.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the church. They can be mailed to the address listed above.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store