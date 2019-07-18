Peggy Thorson-Schroder



Born: September 29, 1952; in Morris, IL



Died: July 13, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Peggy Thorson-Schroder age 66 of Morris, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Parc of Joliet.



Born September 29, 1952 in Morris, Illinois, Peggy Elaine was a daughter of Vernon Dale and Hazel (Hendrickson) Thorson. She was raised in Morris and graduated from Joliet East High School with the Class of 1970.



Peggy enjoyed gardening and reading, but will most be remembered for the love in which she held for her grandchildren.



Survivors include four children: Nicole (Robert) Angelo, Michelle (James) Vari, and Brent (Janelle) Schroder all of Morris and Brett (Melanie) Schroder of Howe, Texas; (12) grandchildren; two sisters: Shirlee (Charles) Schroder of Stockton, Missouri and Beth (Steven) Brooks of Morris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Dale and Vernon Thorson; one sister, Janice in infancy; one niece, Ellen Burkett and one nephew, Daniel Thorson.



The family received friends at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block east of Illinois Route 47) in Morris on Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service 3:00 p.m. Reverend Dr. Roy Backus officiated, and burial followed in Saratoga Cemetery in Morris.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Peggy's memory to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.



Published in Morris Herald-News on July 18, 2019