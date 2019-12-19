|
|
Peter John Faletti, Sr.
Born: August 24, 1938; in Braidwood, IL
Died: December 18, 2019; in S. Wilmington, IL
Peter John Faletti, Sr., age 81, of South Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born August 24, 1938 in Braidwood, IL to the late Joseph and Rose (nee Bertino) Faletti. Member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and the Meat Cutters Union. He was the owner of Faletti's Meats and Grocery Store in South Wilmington for many years and continued to work at Marketti's Grocery Store until his retirement. Surviving are three sons, Peter John (Theresa) Faletti, Jr. of Plainfield, IL, Frank (Teresa) Faletti of South Wilmington, and Anthony (Stacy) Faletti of South Wilmington; two daughters, Debra (Scott) Douglas of South Wilmington and Mary (Nick) Foley of Gardner, IL; extended son, Rick (Donna) Marketti of Gardner; fifteen grandchildren, Shawna Maxard, Tim and Chris (Tessa) Hammons, Blake, Luke, Cole, Max, Ross, Brandon (fianc , Kaley), Gino, Roman, Niko, and Miranda Faletti, Samantha (Bryan) Woods, and Emily Foley; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph (the late Ruth) Faletti, Jr. of Braidwood and Michael (Linda) Faletti of Braidwood; one sister, Rosemary (Elmer) Fick of Aurora, IL; sister-in-law, Alice Faletti of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Carol Ann (nee Alderson) Faletti (6/16/2018), whom he married July 9, 1958; two brothers, Dominick and Barney Faletti; and two sisters, Jessie Favero and Anna Faletti. Visitation for Pete will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 6:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 19, 2019