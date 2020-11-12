Philip J. McArdle
Born: February 23, 1943; in Morris, IL
Died: November 9, 2020; in Morris, IL
Philip J. McArdle, 77, of Dwight, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Morris Hospital. Born February 23, 1943 in Morris, he was the son of the late William J. and Barbara M. (Ulhrich) McArdle.
Philip was involved in agriculture all his life. He graduated from U of I with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture Business. He grew up on a farm South East of Morris and was a farm manager for local banks, DSM for Pioneer Hi Bred International and Wyfells Seed Company and owned and operated McArdle Grain and Commodities. He sold insurance but he mainly concentrated on farm insurance and real estate in Dwight. Philip would also read the Ag report on Morris radio, WCSJ. Philip married Karen Goodrum on June 29, 1984, together they raised their family in Dwight. Philip adored and loved spending time with his grandkids, including shooting their guns on the McArdle farm. He enjoyed family outings to Lake Lawn Lodge in Wisconsin and watching U of I games. He was also an avid gardener. He will be so deeply missed by his family and friends.
Philip is survived by his loving wife Karen; children Brian (Kelly) McArdle, Kimberly Robertson and Timothy Goodrum; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Levi) Hankin, Bailey (Colton) Quaka, Ireland Robertson, Peyton Robertson, Mason and Ana Goodrum; great grandchildren Sawyer and Landon Quaka.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick McArdle and sister Kay Yutani.
Philip's life will be celebrated privately by his family.
Memorials may be made in Philip's name to the donor's choice.
