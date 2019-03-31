Phyllis M. Pope-Bogart



Phyllis M. Pope-Bogart (nee Brachle), age 76, of Morris, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (nee Parks) Brachle. Phyllis graduated from Joliet Township High School and attended Nursing School. She was formerly employed by First National Bank of Joliet, Morris Hospital and Avery Quarry Valley Run Stone.



Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Pat (Merri Jo) Pope and Paul (Rita) Pope; grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Gutierrez, Nicole (Todd) Hardecopf, Rachel (Eric) Andersen, Christy (George) Steffens, Paul Pope, Jr., Patrick (Kaitlyn) Pope, Trisha (Steve) Thorsen, Brandon (Megan) Newell, Bri (Eric) Koester, Ryan (Katie) Newell; great-grandchildren, Tayton & Kendon Hardecopf, Haley, Barrett and Elijah Andersen, Aubrey Steffens, Paige, Paisley and Connor Pope, Logan Thorsen, Gannon Koester, Bryson Newell; daughter in-law, Vicki Newell; brother, Robert (Barbara) Brachle; sister, Jane (Russ) Pinegar; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded by her first husband, Louise Edwin Pope; second husband, Ron Bogart; one son, Peter L. Pope; one grandson, Phillip Lee; her parents; aunt, Dorothy Crook; and great-niece, Christina Brachle.



Visitation for Phyllis M. Pope-Bogart will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home chapel, with Fr. Ed Howe officiating. Interment will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.



Memorials in her name to the Lisbon Fire Department or the would be appreciated.



