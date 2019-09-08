|
Phyllis Maskel
Born: August 5, 1944; in Morris, IL
Died: September 3, 2019; in Morris, IL
Phyllis Maskel, age 75 of Morris, formerly Gardner, passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris.
Born August 5, 1944 in Morris, Phyllis Elaine was a daughter of Clyde and Gertrude (nee Kroll) Brooks. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1961. On March 2, 1963, Phyllis married David Michael Maskel at the Church of Hope in Gardner.
She was employed by Century Wholesale before gaining employment with Hornsby's Stores and later Walmart. Phyllis also worked as a server at the Saratoga Inn, where she enjoyed being a regular and socializing with her friends. She loved going to play bingo anywhere she could, and was an avid fan of anything Elvis Pressley. Phyllis treasured traveling with her husband David, especially to Branson.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years: David M. Maskel of Morris; three sons: David (Marilyn) Maskel of Dwight, Jim (Ashley) Maskel of Morris, and Dennis (Kristen) Maskel of Channahon; seven grandchildren: Jeffery Maskel, Elliot Gernentz, Jacob Maskel, Kaylea (Tyler) Mann, Cooper Maskel, McKenna Maskel, and Madyson Maskel; one great grandson: Axel Mann; one sister: Faye Lynn (Bill) Malek of Lake View, Arkansas; three sisters-in-law: Barbara Brooks of Gardner, Patricia (Joe) Misener of Morris, and Joyce Cobler of Marseilles; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings: William Brooks and Jean (Bob) Fischer; and four brothers-in-law: Dick (Betty) Maskel, Emmett Maskel, Pat Maskel, and Ed (Judy) Maskel.
Per Phyllis' wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block East of Illinois Route 47), in Morris from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Committal services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Road, in Elwood at 9:30 a.m.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Phyllis' memory to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019