Phyllis Potter



Born: August 3, 1942; in Ottawa, IL



Died: July 13, 2019; in Las Vagas, NV



Phyllis Potter, 76, a resident of the Las Vegas area, passed away on July 13, 2019 at her residence after a bravely fought battle against cancer.



Phyllis was born August 3, 1942 in Ottawa, Illinois to Abel and Hazel Erickson. She grew up in Marseilles, Illinois on the family's farm with her younger sister, Alverta Erickson. Upon graduating from Serena High School in 1960, Phyllis moved to California where she met her future husband, Edward Potter. They married on August 31, 1963.



She attended Pepperdine University in Southern California, majoring in nutrition. As the spouse of a U.S. Naval Officer during the Vietnam War, Phyllis and her family moved frequently. After separating from military active duty, the family settled in Columbus, Ohio for twenty-five years. Phyllis was a devoted mother to five daughters. She also was Co-Owner of the family's business, Potter Computers. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Phyllis was an active member of her church everywhere she lived. Faith and family were very important parts of her life. In 2000, Edward and Phyllis relocated to Las Vegas to enjoy their semi-retirement.



Phyllis is survived by husband, Edward Potter; sister, Alverta Erickson (IL); her daughters Julie Cooper (CA), Kristina Roberts (FL) , Sheryl Potter (NV), Karen Cox (NV) and Denise Joyce (IL); and grandchildren Nathan Roberts, Kevin Roberts, David Cox, Ryan Cox, Brandon Cox, Henry Joyce and Sabrina Joyce.



Funeral service will be held at 12 noon, July 27, 2019 at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones, Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Burial will be held on November 24, 2019 in Norway, Illinois. Published in Morris Herald-News on July 23, 2019