|
|
Raina J. Kennelly
Born: December 3, 1981
Died: October 19, 2019
Raina J. Kennelly, 37, of Marseilles, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 19, 2019 at OSF Healthcare in Ottawa. She was born December 3, 1981 in Joliet, the daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Hildy.
Raised and educated in Morris, Raina graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of 2000. She was employed as the manager of BP Johnson Oil in Ottawa.
Raina was a Girl Scout Leader of Trop 1201 for over 15 years. Loved by her family, she was "kind" and loved by all. "She would help everyone, before helping herself."
She is survived by her parents; her significant other, Charles Crumb IV; one son, Charles Anthony Crumb; four daughters, Theresa Lee Crumb, Samantha Marie (Alex) Pond, Daphne Paige Crumb, and Kiley Lynn Crumb; one granddaughter Scarlett Rose Pond. Also survived by three brothers and four sisters; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Raina's Life will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place on a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Raina's name to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 24, 2019