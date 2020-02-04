|
Randal C. Schultz
Age 68, of Seneca, IL, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
He was born in Indianapolis, IN and resided in Seneca since 1974. Randal retired from the LaSalle County Station Nuclear Plant in 2009. He was a member of the Seneca Fire and Ambulance for 14 years.
Randal is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Eileen Schultz of Seneca; his son, Eric (Julie) Schultz of Decatur, IL; two grandsons, Michael and Benjamin Schultz; his sister, Diane (Mike) Browning of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded by his parents, Ed and Edithmae Schultz; his brother, Ed Schultz Jr.
As it was Randal's request, his remains have been donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for the advancement of medical education.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you can visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020