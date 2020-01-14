Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Randy J. Steele

Randy J. Steele Obituary
Randy J. Steele

Born: August 14, 1954; in Morris, IL

Died: January 10, 2020; in Morris, IL

Randy J. Steele, 65, of Seneca, IL, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 at Morris Hospital & Healthcare.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Thursday January 16, 2020 at Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home, in Seneca with Philip Peterson officiating. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Randy was born August 14, 1954, in Morris , IL, to James L. and Marie Irene "Rene" (Griffin) Steele.

Randy was a member of Local 151 and spent several years as a laborer. He was a hard worker, an honest man, and accomplished much throughout his life. a true local legend in the eyes of so many. He had a certain light about him and it would shine through in everything that he did and each person whose path he crossed. Randy was an avid story teller and loved to make people smile. He enjoyed visiting his friends and family at the local tavern, live music, spending time with his grandsons, and was a fiercely loyal Cubs fan.

He is survived by two Daughters, Shannon Steele, Donica Sokolinski, four grandchildren; Bela, Miles, Sullivan and Trevor; two great grandchildren; Gus and Price; his Mother, Marie Irene "Rene" Steele; A brother, James (Gail) Steele; several nieces and nephews, and a rather large family of friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, James L Steele; and his daughter Megan.

There will be a celebration of life following the services on Thursday. All are welcome to come share stories, raise a glass, and cheer our beloved Randal.

Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 14, 2020
