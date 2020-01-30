|
Ray Vickery
Ray Vickery, born November 25th, 1940 in Aurora, was a lifelong resident of Kendall County and Seward Township died in the arms of his wife on Sunday January 19th at the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
He was an entertaining husband to Anne (Gunnerson) for over 53 years, forgiving and loving father to Jason (Lisa), Jonathan (Regina) and Jessica (Billy) Nelsen. Fun grandfather to Jacob, Tyler (Harvey), Caeden, Olivia, Ava and Kensington Vickery.
He was a farmer, friend and a partner in crime to Jim Horton, since they were in 5th grade, where you saw one you saw the other.
Ray was a veteran of the United Stated Army serving from, 1963 to his honorable discharge in 1969. He served as the Seward Township Road Commissioner for 26 years, a job he loved. His roads and ditches were some of the best kept in Kendall County.
He was a popular guy in the neighborhood as he was always looking to do a good deed for anyone who needed help. He was a generous man, a great story teller and a fun guy who liked his Jim Beam.
No obit truly tells the life story of anyone. But to hear more please join us on February 8th at the Plattville Methodist Church where visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. and the memorial service starts at 3:00 p.m.
Immediately following the service, dinner and refreshments served at the UPA in Plattville.
Ray is survived by his brother Bob (Pat) Vickery, Rosemary Breen, June (Don) McCord and Jean (Steve) Hadaway.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons Andrew and Hunter Vickery.
We would like to thank Tom Fleming, Joe Slivka, Carol and Ron Gillette for their love and care of Ray during his struggle. And finally the shepherding of comforting words and wisdom from his old buddy and former cardiologist Dr. William Woodward, and all of those who prayed for him and lifted our family through this most difficult time.
PLEASE: in lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care, or Plattville UPA or donor's .
Fruland Funeral Home at 121 West Jefferson Street in Morris is in charge of arrangements.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 30, 2020