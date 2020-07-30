Rebecca L. Erickson
Rebecca Lou "Becky" (nee Harrington) Erickson, age 74, of Morris, was called to heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Becky was born September 20, 1945, in Morris, and was a lifelong resident. She attended Morris Community High School, Class of 1963, and was employed at Piggly Wiggly, Walgreens (downtown) and Morris Building and Loan for many years. Becky enjoyed helping and supporting others and spending time with her family, friends, and co-workers. She loved planting and taking care of her flower beds, and especially enjoyed her grandchildren's sporting events and school concerts and programs. She had a contagious smile with welcoming arms and always enjoyed being around others; "she never met a stranger."
Survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Sherwood "Woody" Erickson; two children, Tracy (Matt) Wills and Craig (Pauline) Erickson; grandchildren, Laura (T.J.) Snode, Jessica Wills, Olivia Wills, and Katelyn Erickson; great-grandchildren, Parker Wills and Emma Snode; two brothers, Harry (Roberta) Harrington and Doug (Georgann) Harrington; several nieces and nephews, Rob (Kay) Scaman, Rene Layman, Scott Scaman, Derek Harrington, Adam (Jen) Harrington, Chad (Danielle) Harrington and Alecia (Mike) Foote; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded by her parents, Harry and Margaret (nee Kramer) Harrington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Spencer and Thelma Erickson; and brother-in-law and sister In-law, Kathy (nee Erickson) and Don Wiess.
Visitation for Rebecca Erickson will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sample Cemetery in Morris.
Guests will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Grace Lutheran Church in Morris would be appreciated.
