Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084

Richard A. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Snyder Obituary
Richard A. Snyder

Born: August 31, 1957; in Morris, IL

Died: March 15, 2020; in Morris, IL

Richard A. Snyder, 62, of Morris, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. He was born August 31, 1957 in Morris, the son of John and Lois (Elam) Snyder.

Raised and educated in Morris, Richard worked at Romine's as a mechanic for over 40 years until his health forced him into retirement. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents, John and Lois; children, Susan (Marcus) Stuckey; Ricky (Becky) Snyder, Zachery Snyder (Alleese Day), Ryan Snyder, Raymond (Nicky) Schaeffer, and Jessica Schaeffer (Matt Hart); several grandchildren; brothers, Curtis, Wayne and Dan (Lana) Snyder; and sister, Patty (Gary) Staton.

Preceded in death by his wife, Linda; son, Christopher.

Graveside services will be held for Richard at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sample Cemetery in Morris.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -