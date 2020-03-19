|
Richard A. Snyder
Born: August 31, 1957; in Morris, IL
Died: March 15, 2020; in Morris, IL
Richard A. Snyder, 62, of Morris, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. He was born August 31, 1957 in Morris, the son of John and Lois (Elam) Snyder.
Raised and educated in Morris, Richard worked at Romine's as a mechanic for over 40 years until his health forced him into retirement. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his parents, John and Lois; children, Susan (Marcus) Stuckey; Ricky (Becky) Snyder, Zachery Snyder (Alleese Day), Ryan Snyder, Raymond (Nicky) Schaeffer, and Jessica Schaeffer (Matt Hart); several grandchildren; brothers, Curtis, Wayne and Dan (Lana) Snyder; and sister, Patty (Gary) Staton.
Preceded in death by his wife, Linda; son, Christopher.
Graveside services will be held for Richard at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sample Cemetery in Morris.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 19, 2020