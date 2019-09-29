Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farmer City Fair Grounds
Farmers City, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Corneglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Corneglio Jr.


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Corneglio Jr. Obituary
Richard C. Corneglio, Jr.

Born: September 20, 1963

Died: September 5, 2019

Richard C. (Rick) Corneglio, Jr. of Farmer City, age 55, died September 5, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a long illness.

Born September 20, 1963 to Roberta and Richard Corneglio, Sr, of South Wilmington, he graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School, Joliet Junior College and Illinois State University. After working for Tractor Supply Company, he served as Operations Superintendent at ADM Grain in Farmer City from 1989 to 2011. In 2012, realizing his dream of owning his own business, he founded Corneglio Ag in Farmer City. His loyal staff has kept the business going during his illness, for which his family thanks them. He was an active supporter of the Farmer City/Dewitt County Fair and the Farmer City Races, serving as president of the Farmer City Fair Association Board for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his aunts and uncle, Wayne Corneglio, Kathleen Keest, Carol Myers and Sandra Sowers and cousins, Mark Corneglio, Andrew Sedrel, and Elizabeth Keest Sedrel. Sadly, he was only recently engaged, and is also survived by his fiancee, Deena Sallee, and her children, Alex Rothery, Danielle Sallee, and Dawson Sallee.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held at the Expo Building at the Farmer City Fairgrounds October 26, 2019 from 1:00- 4:00 p.m. Recognizing both the fondness Rick had for farm equipment and his commitment to the Fair, his friends and family have established a fund to create a Rick Corneglio Memorial Tractor Show at the fairgrounds. Memorials may be made to that fund at Corneglio Memorial c/o Heartland Bank, 333 S. Main, Farmer City 61842, to the or Family Reach, a non-profit which helps alleviate the financial burden on cancer patients and their families, www.familyreach.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, IL. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now