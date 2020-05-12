Richard L. Chapell
Born: June 6, 1939; in Terre Haute, IN
Died: May 10, 2020; in Morris, IL
Richard "Dick" L. Chapell, 80, of Morris, passed away at home in Morris on Sunday morning May 10, 2020. He was born June 6, 1939 in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of Merle and Ruth (Gummere) Chapell.
Dick served as a United States Marine in 1958 and reenlisting in 1962 to the United States Army. He married Janice Brock in Terre Haute on May 12, 1962, she preceded him in death on July 29, 2013. They made a home in Morris in 1965. Dick was a volunteer for many years with the Morris Hospital Transportation /Lifeline department. He was a life member of the Moose Club in Morris, receiving the highest honor of "Pilgrim" decree. He was also a life member of the Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed golfing and worked part-time at the Morris Country Club for years. He helped coach several youth baseball and softball leagues and helped to build the first lighted baseball field in Morris. He worked as an electrical contractor for Akzo Noble for many years.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Karla (Jack) Stark of Morris; three grandchildren Matthew Stark, Jenny Llanos and Hope Rich; great- great grandchild Christopher Lee Munoz; sister Carolyn Roundtree; sister in laws, JoAnn Chapell and Marlene Chapell; and special friend Rosalind Parsons.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice; and son Richard Wayne in 1994; brothers Charles (Virginia) Chapell, Robert and Paul.
Preferred memorials may be made in Dick's name to the Morris Hospital Transportation/Lifeline Fund or the Trinity Services in Joliet.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 13, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented. Please wear masks and a limit of 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home. A celebration of Dick's life will follow at 1:00 pm with celebrant Carol Walker officiating. Dick will be laid to rest with his wife in Evergreen Cemetery, with military honors presented by the Morris Color Guard.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 12, 2020.