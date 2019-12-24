|
Richard L. Stump
Born: May 26, 1942; in Greenville, OH
Died: December 20, 2019; in Morris, IL
Richard L. Stump Sr., 77, of Morris, passed away Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Born May 26, 1942 in Greenville, Ohio, the son of Donald and Verla Stump. He graduated from Lebanon High School . He married Judith McGurty on June 20, 1964 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and they lived most of their married life in Morris.
Rich was employed as a salesman and later became sales manager at Talty Chevorlet Buick Cadillac in Morris.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judith of Morris; his four sons, Tracy(Julie)Stump of Dearborn, MI, Rick(Jennifer)Stump of Morris, Jeremy(Deborah)Stump of Olive Branch, MS and Jason(Traci)Stump of Las Vegas, Nevada; ten grandchildren; one brother; one sister; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers.
He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Rich enjoyed golfing, and was a fan of the Morris Redskins, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oakland Raiders.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to the family.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December, 28. 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Gerald Steele officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lisbon Cemetery.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019