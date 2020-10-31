Richard McQuen
Born: August 24, 1938; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 27, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Richard "Dick" McQuen passed away Tuesday morning October 27, 2020 in St. Frances Medical Center in Peoria.
Born August 24, 1938 in Joliet Illinois, the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Griffen) McQuen. Raised and educated in Joliet, Dick had a strong desire to serve his country. At the age of 17 just out of high school, Dick adjusted his age and joined the United States Marine Corps. He served his country proudly entering in the Corps in 1957 achieving the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. Dick entered the Reserve Unit and served until his retirement on August 24th 1998. Dick returned to the Joliet area where he would join the work force of Commonwealth Edison, from lineman Dick advanced to reginal foreman and retiring in August of 1996.
In 1984 he married Frieda Jones and they would blend their families together making their home in the Joliet area. Dick and Frieda moved out to Morris in 2004 where they would retire in their country home setting.
Dick had a love for people and would help anyone with anything. He loved the outdoors working in his yard and took great pride in flying the American Flag along with the Marine Corps Flag. He was an accomplished wood worker using exotic woods to create precious art work.
Surviving is his wife of 36 years Frieda, six children; Diane McCord, Pamela Loman, Michael (Lisa) McQuen, Mark (LeAnn) McQuen, Joyce Weese and William (Tammy) Loman. Ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation for Dick will be Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 10:00 am to Noon at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A celebration of Dick's life will be held immediately following the visitation at noon. Aqua cremation rites will be conducted following the service. Inurnment will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday November 6, 2020 in Abraham National Cemetery with full military honors conducted. Flag presentation will be presented by members of the United States Marine Corps.
Preferred memorials may be made in Dick's name to the Trinity Foundation 301 Veterans Square, New Lenox Illinois 60451.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.