Rick W. Meredith
Born: February 5, 1965; in Kankakee, IL
Died: May 29, 2020; in Lake Shannon, IL
Age 55, of Lake Shannon, IL passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. Born February 5, 1965 in Kankakee, IL. Rick was a graduate of Reddick High School with the class of 1983. He worked for Lake Shannon, Inc. for a number of years prior to working for Morris Trailer Sales, Inc. for twenty years. He was a member of the American Water Ski Association (AWSA) and was a former instructor for the Meredith Waterski School at Lake Shannon. He won National Waterski Championships in slalom and is a former national record holder in waterskiing, which stands current today. Rick's true passion was water sports, but he also enjoyed dirt biking in his youth. He was such a fun guy with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Suzanne (nee Locke) Meredith of Lake Shannon; three brothers, Shannon (Ann) Meredith and Brandon (Kerri) Meredith, all of Lake Shannon, and Neal Meredith of Longham, FL; and nieces and nephew, Kendall, Ava, and Andrew Meredith. Preceding him in death was his father, Lloyd W. Meredith (2/17/2016).
Private graveside services will be at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.