Rick W. Meredith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rick W. Meredith

Born: February 5, 1965; in Kankakee, IL

Died: May 29, 2020; in Lake Shannon, IL

Age 55, of Lake Shannon, IL passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. Born February 5, 1965 in Kankakee, IL. Rick was a graduate of Reddick High School with the class of 1983. He worked for Lake Shannon, Inc. for a number of years prior to working for Morris Trailer Sales, Inc. for twenty years. He was a member of the American Water Ski Association (AWSA) and was a former instructor for the Meredith Waterski School at Lake Shannon. He won National Waterski Championships in slalom and is a former national record holder in waterskiing, which stands current today. Rick's true passion was water sports, but he also enjoyed dirt biking in his youth. He was such a fun guy with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his mother, Suzanne (nee Locke) Meredith of Lake Shannon; three brothers, Shannon (Ann) Meredith and Brandon (Kerri) Meredith, all of Lake Shannon, and Neal Meredith of Longham, FL; and nieces and nephew, Kendall, Ava, and Andrew Meredith. Preceding him in death was his father, Lloyd W. Meredith (2/17/2016).

Private graveside services will be at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved