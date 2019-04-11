Robert A. Johnson



Robert A. Johnson, 88, of Chicago, and formerly of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Clare in Chicago. Born February 19, 1931 in Morris, Illinois, he was the son of the late Kelly and Irene Johnson.



Robert was educated in Mazon Grade School and graduated from Mazon Township High School with the class of 1949. He attended Bradley University and was awarded the Outstanding Accounting Student award in 1953. He received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration, majoring in accounting. He served as a Lt. in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956. He became a CPA in 1962. Robert joined the accounting firm of Arthur Young & Company in Chicago in 1953, became a partner in 1970, and retired from the Midwest Region Chicago office of Ernst & Young in 1990. He was a 40-year member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Distinguished Member of the Illinois CPA Society.



He enjoyed amateur photography, and many kinds of music. For many years, Robert had season tickets to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera. He was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. He had such gratitude for his education at Bradley University. He was on the National Council of Advisors to the College of Business Administration at Bradley, and he even had a classroom named after him. Believing in the philosophy of Berea College, he was a Berea College Associate. He had a genuine appreciation of beautiful flowers and all kinds of animals. Over fifty years ago, he adopted a kangaroo from Brookfield Zoo, and he sent the zoo money for food for probably three generations of kangaroos! Robert traveled extensively in Europe, the Far East, Central and South America, and Africa, as well as the United States and Canada.



Though he never married, Robert had a tremendous love of his Norwegian family, and he looked forward to his family's annual, traditional Christmas Eve Norwegian supper. He loved family reunions and kept in contact with many aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout the years, even traveling with some of them.



His niece, Carol Walker, survives him, along with her husband, Richard, their children, Kelli and Brian Walker, and Brian's children, Kayla and Kyle Walker. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Frank Sereno, and many dearly loved cousins.



Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Phyllis Sereno, and a sister, Lois Marie, in infancy.



Funeral services will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, with visitation one hour before the time of service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorial gifts can be directed to Park Street Church in Mazon, IL, or to the Robert A. Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Bradley University, 1501 West Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61625.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary