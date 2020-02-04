|
robert a. peacock
Born: April 8, 1922
Died: January 15, 2020
Robert A. Peacock, 97, of Cottonwood passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born April 8, 1922 in Morris, Illinois to Charles Peacock and Lillian Robinson.
He was a farmer, employed with Illinois Bell Telephone Company and worked the winters part time at AO Smith & Olinkraft. He was a member of the Arizona Flywheelers, Lions Club, Moose & Elk Clubs, Illinois Farm Bureau, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Antique Automobile Club of America.
His hobbies included restoring vintage automobiles and engines, and the Engine Club in which he stated the they were "a great group of guys". He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching the Red Rocks of Sedona and the colorful birds in the yard.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Fern Peacock.
He is survived by his daughters Carol D. Peacock of Las Vegas, NV and Debra J. Arroyo (Ramiro) of Craig, CO; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Arizona Flywheelers, P.O. Box 2012, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326 and/ or Lion's Club P.O. Box 516, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.
Services were held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, in Cottonwood.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020