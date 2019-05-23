Robert D. Brown



Born: February 22, 1931



Died: May 19, 2019



Robert D. Brown, 88, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Morris, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Florida at his son's home. He was born February 22, 1931 in Morris, the son of the late Louis and Elsie (Hart) Brown.



Raised and educated in Morris, Bob graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 1949. He was an avid Redskins fan. He married Billie Carol on December 30, 1956. She preceded him in death January 20, 2013.



Bob served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He was a member of the local VFW and the American Legion in Morris where he served as past commander of each organization. He played an important role in the Morris Color Guard for many years.



Bob worked in the optical business from the age of 11 when he began sweeping floors for a local optometrist. He went on to making a career in the optical field making glasses for local optometrists in the area for many years.



He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Morris.



He is survived by his children: Michael (Sandra) of Riverview, FL, daughter, Cheryl Owen of Mystic, IA, Robert (Tina) of Indianapolis, IN, Bill of Morris, and Jennifer Middaugh of Coral Springs, FL; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Vernita Hall of Morris, and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his wife, Billie; his parents; one daughter, Marcia Dickerson; two sisters, Jeanie Hendrickson and Louise Hill; and brother, Harold Brown.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be at 9 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Derek Torres of the First Baptist Church of Coal City. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with military honors presented by the Morris Color Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the First Baptist Church of Morris.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary