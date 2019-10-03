|
|
Robert David Hopkins
Born: October 27, 1962; in Oak Lawn, IL
Died: September 20, 2019; in Toluca, IL
Robert David Hopkins, age 56, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Aperion Care in Toluca, IL.
Robert was born October 27, 1962 in Oak Lawn, IL, the only child of Robert W. and Evelyn (Whitcher) Hopkins.
Robert moved from Mokena, IL to Morris in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and two aunts., and an uncle.
Cremation has been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services, Peoria.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2019