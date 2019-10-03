Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Robert Hopkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert David Hopkins Obituary
Robert David Hopkins

Born: October 27, 1962; in Oak Lawn, IL

Died: September 20, 2019; in Toluca, IL

Robert David Hopkins, age 56, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Aperion Care in Toluca, IL.

Robert was born October 27, 1962 in Oak Lawn, IL, the only child of Robert W. and Evelyn (Whitcher) Hopkins.

Robert moved from Mokena, IL to Morris in 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and two aunts., and an uncle.

Cremation has been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services, Peoria.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now