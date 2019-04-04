Robert E. Harney



Born: August 2, 1963; in Morris, IL



Died: April 1, 2019; in Morris, IL



Robert "Bob" E. Harney, 55, of Morris, passed away at home, Monday, April 1, 2019, with his mother and sister by his side. He was born August 2, 1963 in Morris, the son of the late Ralph B. Harney and Sandra (Suligoy) Harney.



Bob was raised and educated in Morris, graduating from Morris High School with the Class of 1981. During high school, he was president of Future Farmers of America. Upon graduation, he spent time farming, later working as an auto mechanic for Brandt's and for Davidson Auto Body.



He owned a quarter midget as a child and had a love for racing. Bob was a huge Jeff Gordon fan. His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, and gardening.



Bob is survived by his mother, Sandra; a sister, Brenda Harney, and a brother, William (Moree) Harney; a nephew, Daniel Reiman; nieces: Kristina (Mike) Hamilton, Katie Harney, and Lilly Harney; great nieces, Skylar Hamilton and Zoey Haynes, and great-nephew, Henry Harney; an aunt, Ginger Ferguson; also survived by several cousins, and his best friend and cousin, Scott Ferguson.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph; his brother, Bruce; and his grandparents, Anthony "Saylor" and Vivian Suligoy, Marjorie and Emery Wise, and William Harney.



A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, with Father Ed Howe, CR as Presider. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2019