Robert Hunt



Born: July 10, 1935



Died: April 6, 2019



On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Robert "Bob" Hunt went home to his Heavenly Father. While a quiet man, his Christian beliefs and actions led to a family strong in their faith. He fully utilized the gifts that were given to him by the Lord, working the land and his gift for numbers.



Born in Joliet on July 10, 1935 to Earl & Ann (Salle) Hunt, Bob attended Morris schools and then graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Agriculture. He farmed for over 40 years in Grundy County. Bob served in many volunteer activities over his lifetime including; 4H leader, Farm Bureau Board for 8 years, the Farm Credit Board for 23 years and many church boards as a member of Bethlehem, Peace and Friends in Christ Lutheran Churches.



He married Alice Mackey on March 4, 1961 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He took great pride and joy in his four sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Bob is survived by his wife Alice Hunt of 58 years; sons Andy (Kimberly) Hunt of Morris, Dave (Michelle) Hunt of Greenville, NC, Matt (Karla) Hunt of Naples, FL and Paul (Debbie) Hunt of Kent, WA; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who he enjoyed immensely on their bi-annual family vacations.



He is preceded in death by his parents; nephews Christopher and Jonathan Hunt; and niece Karen Muller.



Memorials may be made in Bob's name to either Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home or Friends in Action at P.O. Box 323, Elizabethtown, PA 17022



Visitation for Bob will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Friends in Christ Church in Morris, officiated by Pastor Mark Willig. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.