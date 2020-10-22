Robert Louis Arnsdorff
Born: February 9, 1931; in Bird Island, MN
Died: October 19, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Robert Louis Arnsdorff, 89, of Morris, IL passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in LaSalle at the Illinois Veteran's Home. He was born February 9, 1931 in Bird Island, Minnesota, the eldest son of the late Louis H. and Mildred (Skobba) Arnsdorff.
He attended school in Bird Island until the family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1942. He was baptized and confirmed at the First United Methodist Church of Bird Island in 1941. He attended Riverside High School in Milwaukee and graduated with the Class of 1949.
Robert joined the US Air Force and served from 1951 - 1955. Robert was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He spent time stationed in Alaska at Elmendorf Air Force Base working as a Radar Technician. Robert received the Good Conduct and the National Defense Service Medals for his service to our country. He was hired in 1955 and worked with Western Electric Company as an installer of telephone office equipment. He also worked in radio satellite stations in northern Illinois. Due to Paget?s disease, he finished his career as an In-charge Office manager at Norway Tower near Seneca, Illinois in 1987.
On October 24, 1959 he married Norma J. (Bottomley) Arnsdorff. They spent most of their married life in Morris, Illinois. They are the parents of Claudette (Jeff) Swiggett and their children Melanie (Chris) Zierman, Rylie Linn and Kaden Linn, Colin and Regan Zierman, Dan (Kelsey) Swiggett and their children Brinley and Brody, and Samantha (Colin Goerdt) and their daughter, Anastasia. Also surviving is second daughter Carol (Arnold) Brewer and their family, Andrew (Whitney) Brewer and their children Sophia and Channing, Scott (Stephanie) Brewer and their son Oliver, Catherine (Matthew)Tidball and stepson Ethan Tidball. Their youngest daughter Nancy (Keith) Hiney and their daughter, Amelia. His brothers in-law, Tony Sedlmeier and Ken (Anita) Bottomley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Betty Ryder, Mary Zachariascz and Carol Sedlmeier along with three brothers LeRoy Scobba and Gerald and James Arnsdorff. Also, his father in-law and mother in-law, Claude and Bernice Bottomley.
They enjoyed the annual All-Family Vacations. The couple enjoyed their many Cruises to Europe, Hawaii and the Caribbean. They also spent many winters in Orange Beach, Alabama.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Robert's Life will begin at noon, officiated by Pastor Craig Benson of Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Sample Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Morris Color Guard.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the First Baptist Church of Morris or the Grace Lutheran Church in Morris.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
