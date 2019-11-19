|
Robert Olson
Born: March 29, 1924; in Morris, IL
Died: November 12, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Robert Olson 95, of Morris Illinois, formerly of Lisbon, passed away Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 at The Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Born March 29, 1924 in Morris, he was the son of Bert and Lillian Olson. He attended school in Lisbon.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Laurice. She was a WW2 bride from Brooklyn, New York. He is also survived by one son, Daniel and his wife Peggy from Point Venture, Texas, grandchildren Elizabeth, San Diego, California, Commander Matthew Olson and his wife Jennifer, Anacortes Washington, and former Lt. Commander Mark, Washington D.C. All loved their grandpa. Additionally, Robert is survived by his nephews Steve and Jim, and niece Heidi and their spouses.
Preceded in death were his parents and one brother Benjamin of Lisbon.
He was employed 21 years at Caterpillar Tractor Company after completing 15 years in his own plumbing and heating business.
Robert was a World War 2 Navy Veteran 1942-46, receiving an honorable discharge. He was gifted mechanically and an expert in wood and metal work.
Robert and Laurice attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held Friday December 13th beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Interment will follow in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, Illinois, with military honors.
Memorials in Robert's name may be given to a .
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019