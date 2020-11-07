Robert Lee Starks
Robert Lee "Bob" Starks, 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Morris, with his loving family by his side. Born July 21, 1923 in Nilwood, Illinois, he was the son of the late Mark and Nora (Corder) Starks.
Bob was known for his sense of adventure. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was stationed in the South Pacific and was part of the ground crew for the B-29 bomber, Enola Gay. After serving he continued his adventures. He enjoyed horses and would deliver several of his horses to the rodeo circuit, even to movie sets where he was able to meet John Wayne. He met and married Mable (Meagher) Starks in Morris and they were married in 1962. She preceded him death in 2008. They continued the adventures together while raising their two sons. Bob was a semi-truck driver and his career took him all over the United States, he officially retired from driving in 1978 from P.I.E Trucking.
Bob is survived by his sons Lee (Brooke) Starks and Jim (Joan) Bunton; grandchildren Jamie Derment, Bob Bunton, Jill Wiekert and Maddie, Mikane and Reese Starks; great grandchildren Henry, Emily, Lizzie, James and Ann; brother Dale Starks; and very special friends Marie Lumpp & Ashley Maskel.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mable; brothers Russell, Donald, John and Ray; and sisters Wanda and Wilma.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A celebration of Bob's life will follow at 12:00 pm officiated by Pastor Steve Larson on the First Baptist Church in Morris. Burial at Ward cemetery in Verona will be at a later date.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
