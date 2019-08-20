|
|
Robert W. Limbach
Born: August 13, 1943
Died: August 17, 2019
Robert W. "Bob" Limbach, age 76, of Morris, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday August 17, 2019.
Bob was born to William and Marjorie(Rosendahl)Limbach on August 13, 1943, in Morris, Illinois. He attended Hume Grade School and graduated from Morris Community High School in 1961. Bob farmed for many years on DuPont Road and later near Columbia, Missouri. He and his father established Limbach Building & Grain Systems building many large grain handling facilities around the area. He later worked locally as an electrician with JMW Electric. He enjoyed winters in Arizona and his summers being a volunteer bus driver for the Morris Hospital Transportation system for 8 years. In the past his hobbies included golf, boating, riding his motorcycle on day trips, computers, and theatre organ music. Bob often had a joke to share. He was always thankful for his friends and family.
Bob married Nancy Pierce at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris on August 21, 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 54 years, his three children, George of Indianapolis, John(Norma) and Julie(Kurt)Stevens of Morris; his grandchildren, Blake(Amanda)Stevens of Shorewood, Melanie Stevens of Morris, Kate Limbach(Sarah Schoonhoven) of Austin, Texas, Petty Officer Third Class Samantha Limbach in the U.S. Navy at Virginia, Jenna Limbach of Morris, Shelby Limbach and Aren Limbach, both of Indianapolis, two great grandsons, Tyler and Trent Stevens of Shorewood; sisters-in-law, Judy(Jim)Watters and Judi Pierce(Richard, deceased) and a niece and many nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, B. Edmund and Anna Fosen Pierce and brother-in-law, Paul Pierce.
Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, We Care of Grundy County or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Morris, Il from noon to 3:00 p.m. and the celebration of life service immediately following.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2019