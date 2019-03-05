Rodney L. Jenkins



Rodney L. Jenkins, age 48, of Morris, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Morris Hospital.



Born May 13, 1970 in Morris, Rodney Lee was a son of Frank and Georgia (Klinker) Jenkins. He was raised and educated in Morris and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1988. He then went on to enroll in the electricians program through Joliet Junior College where he obtained his associate's degree. Rodney worked as a maintenance mechanic for Stepan Chemical for 29 years. On June 18, 1994 Rodney married Cynthia Malone at Drakes Farm in Goose Lake and together they would start a home and raise a family together in Morris.



Rodney was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris and belonged to the Coal City Area Club, as well as CECO Recreation Club. He was an outdoorsman and an avid bow hunter, namely deer, pheasant and turkey hunting. Rodney enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing and coaching softball, cheering on all Morris athletic sporting events and was very involved with the Morris Athletic Association. He also enjoyed boating and being on the water, playing board games and rooting for the Chicago Cubs. Rodney's most treasured times were always spent with his family.



Survivors include his wife, Cindy; two daughters: Amanda and Jessica Jenkins; father: Frank L. (Diana) Jenkins, and sister: Susan (Mike) Dettmann all of Morris; nieces and nephews: Jacqueline (Matt) Hurd, Nathan Dettmann, Alecia Dettmann, Alex and Austin Lambert and Noah and Annalise Malone; brothers and sister-in-law: Jeff Malone of Morris, Dawn (Bill) Lambert of Westfield, Indiana and Mark (Brandy) Malone of Minooka; mother and father-in-law: Pat and Jim Malone of Morris; aunts and uncles: Faye (Geoge) Kelly, Karen (Kevin) Conner, Dick Stephens, John Wirfs and Connie Jenkins, numerous cousins and one expectant great-niece.



Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia; paternal grandparents: Gail and Velma Jenkins (Gifford Moore); maternal grandparents: Everette and Marie Klinker; aunts: Sharon Wirfs and June Stephens and uncle, Chuck Jenkins.



Visitation and video tribute will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block East of IL Route 47), in Morris from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 East Jackson Street in Morris. Reverend Ed Howe, CR will preside. Following services, Rodney will be laid to rest in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Morris.



Preferred memorials may be made in Rodney's name to the Hunt of a Lifetime organization: https://huntofalifetime.org/donations



Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019