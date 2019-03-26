Roger Paul Rinaldi



Born: September 24, 1937



Died: March 21, 2019



Roger Paul Rinaldi, age 81, of Seneca passed away Thursday evening March 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. His devotion to his family and his belief in God supported him during his health struggle and ultimately gave him peace.



There will be a celebration of his life and remembrance on Tuesday, March 26 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church located at 300 E. Union St. in Seneca. The service will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by visitation at the church until 7:00 p.m. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services.



Born September 24, 1937 in Park Ridge, Illinois, Roger was the only child of Alfred and Theresa Rinaldi. He attended Maine East Township High School where he mastered the trumpet, served in ROTC, and played tight end on the football team. He attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa majoring in music education. During college, he met and married Karin (Swanson) on September 12, 1959.



After graduation, Roger and Karin were fortunate to find music teaching jobs in the Seneca school district. Roger touched the lives of countless students with his passion for teaching music while having fun. Later in his career, he taught orchestra at Ottawa HS, band at St. Bede Academy and Marquette HS, and private lessons at LaSalle-Peru HS. His marching bands were legendary in Seneca as they marched with precision in many local parades as well as at the Illinois State Fair and at Christmas parades in Chicago. During SHS football games, fans would not leave the stands during the halftime in order to watch the band perform. Roger and Karin spent many weekends playing with musician friends in the Roger Rinaldi Combo while entertaining dancing crowds at wedding receptions, New Year's celebrations, and private parties. Roger was also a passionate White Sox super fan who rarely missed a pitch. He will forever be remembered for his love of music, teaching, baseball, friends and especially his family.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Karin of 59 years, 5 children, and 6 grandchildren including: Gayle Rinaldi Frey (Kerry) of Chicago and grandchildren Marshall, Madison, and Rachel Spicer; Keith Rinaldi of Chicago; Paul Rinaldi (Alicia) of Richardson, TX and grandchildren Sanora and Isaac; Julie Rinaldi of Denver; and Nancy Williams (Tyrone) of Chicago and granddaughter Maya. Roger received love, support, and excellent home health care during his final 14 months from Emily Morgan and her wonderful daughters.



In lieu of sending flowers, contributions can be made in Roger's name to the Seneca High School Band Boosters Club. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories of Roger online at: ottawafuneralhome.com.



