Ronald C. Johnson
Born: February 23, 1931; in Newark, IL
Died: June 14, 2020; in Morris, IL
Mr. Ronald C. Johnson, 89, of Morris, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Born on February 23, 1931 in Newark, Il, he was the son of the late Russell M. and Charlotte (Bromeland) Johnson. He graduated from Newark High School in 1949. On November 25, 1950 he married Marjorie D. Johnson at West Lisbon Lutheran Church and they were blessed with sixty-nine wonderful years together. They lived all their married life in Nettle Creek Township and Morris area. He was a member of West Lisbon Lutheran Church, where he served in leadership for many years. He farmed all his life as well as many other responsibilities as he served his community in various capacities. He also faithfully served his family as loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki(Wayne) Johnson of Newark and Nancy (David) Toftoy of Newark; one son, Mark(Janine) Johnson of Minooka; nine grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Gibbs, Alissa (Chris) Lacy, Megan (David) Lee, Matthew (Rachel) Toftoy, Jonathan (Brooke) Toftoy, Andrew (Jessica) Toftoy, Joshua (Sheila) Johnson, Rebekah Johnson and Zach (Elise) Johnson; seventeen great- grandchildren, Kyleigh, Karissa, Keaton and Karson Gibbs, Jack, Cole, Grant, and Weston Lacy, Tessa Lee, Nathan and Evan Toftoy, Thor, Haakon, Alette and Freya (twin girls due in July) Toftoy, Conner and Finn Johnson; one sister, Jackie Dimmick; one brother, Wilbur (Char) Johnson.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marjorie D. Johnson; one son, Michael C. Johnson; his parents; one brother, Gene (Elizabeth) Johnson.
A private service was held for the family with burial at West Lisbon Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the West Lisbon Church, Attention: Memorial Account.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Born: February 23, 1931; in Newark, IL
Died: June 14, 2020; in Morris, IL
Mr. Ronald C. Johnson, 89, of Morris, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Born on February 23, 1931 in Newark, Il, he was the son of the late Russell M. and Charlotte (Bromeland) Johnson. He graduated from Newark High School in 1949. On November 25, 1950 he married Marjorie D. Johnson at West Lisbon Lutheran Church and they were blessed with sixty-nine wonderful years together. They lived all their married life in Nettle Creek Township and Morris area. He was a member of West Lisbon Lutheran Church, where he served in leadership for many years. He farmed all his life as well as many other responsibilities as he served his community in various capacities. He also faithfully served his family as loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki(Wayne) Johnson of Newark and Nancy (David) Toftoy of Newark; one son, Mark(Janine) Johnson of Minooka; nine grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Gibbs, Alissa (Chris) Lacy, Megan (David) Lee, Matthew (Rachel) Toftoy, Jonathan (Brooke) Toftoy, Andrew (Jessica) Toftoy, Joshua (Sheila) Johnson, Rebekah Johnson and Zach (Elise) Johnson; seventeen great- grandchildren, Kyleigh, Karissa, Keaton and Karson Gibbs, Jack, Cole, Grant, and Weston Lacy, Tessa Lee, Nathan and Evan Toftoy, Thor, Haakon, Alette and Freya (twin girls due in July) Toftoy, Conner and Finn Johnson; one sister, Jackie Dimmick; one brother, Wilbur (Char) Johnson.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marjorie D. Johnson; one son, Michael C. Johnson; his parents; one brother, Gene (Elizabeth) Johnson.
A private service was held for the family with burial at West Lisbon Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the West Lisbon Church, Attention: Memorial Account.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 18, 2020.